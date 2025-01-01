Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Toyota Corolla

107,429 KM

Details Features

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12680409

2007 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,429KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E47C809378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Hyundai Elantra FINANCING AVAILABLE 136,334 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited w/Navi FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited w/Navi FINANCING AVAILABLE 146,459 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Hyundai Accent FINANCING AVAILABLE 162,553 KM $7,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2007 Toyota Corolla