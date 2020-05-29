Menu
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2007 Toyota Corolla

2007 Toyota Corolla

Sport

2007 Toyota Corolla

Sport

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Sale Price

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

  291,000KM
  Used
  Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5145803
  VIN: 2T1BR32E97C716033
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CLEAN TITLEE, RUNS EXCELLENT!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks

