Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Corolla

90,566 KM

Details Description

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Corolla

2007 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan CE 4A

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan CE 4A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 9390766
  2. 9390766
  3. 9390766
  4. 9390766
  5. 9390766
  6. 9390766
  7. 9390766
  8. 9390766
  9. 9390766
  10. 9390766
  11. 9390766
  12. 9390766
  13. 9390766
  14. 9390766
  15. 9390766
  16. 9390766
  17. 9390766
  18. 9390766
  19. 9390766
Contact Seller

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

90,566KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9390766
  • Stock #: 24UBNA30769
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E37C830769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA30769
  • Mileage 90,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Low low kilometers! Only 90000 km on this 2007 Corolla . Great value. Great price.Toyota Corolla ranks number one in terms of reliability. Come in for a test drive before its gone. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2017 Toyota Sienna S...
 134,393 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Corolla ...
 90,566 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD
 25 KM
$63,885 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory