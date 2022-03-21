2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,480 + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 7 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8856506

8856506 Stock #: 9356

9356 VIN: 1G1AJ15F587329356

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 9356

Mileage 193,775 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer tilt steering Safety Passenger Airbag Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.