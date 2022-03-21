Menu
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

193,775 KM

Details Description Features

$4,480

+ tax & licensing
$4,480

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS, Local, No Accidents, Air Conditioning, Auto

2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS, Local, No Accidents, Air Conditioning, Auto

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,480

+ taxes & licensing

193,775KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8856506
  • Stock #: 9356
  • VIN: 1G1AJ15F587329356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9356
  • Mileage 193,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Local and No Declarations! Automatic with air conditioning. 


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

