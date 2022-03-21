$4,480+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-585-1831
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt
LS, Local, No Accidents, Air Conditioning, Auto
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,480
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8856506
- Stock #: 9356
- VIN: 1G1AJ15F587329356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 9356
- Mileage 193,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Local and No Declarations! Automatic with air conditioning.
We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!
604-585-1831
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $325
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
(604) 585-1831
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.