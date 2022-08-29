Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

255,381 KM

Details Description Features

$8,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,480

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Extended Cab, Local, No Accidents, Leather + Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Extended Cab, Local, No Accidents, Leather + Loaded

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,480

+ taxes & licensing

255,381KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9051013
  • Stock #: 1067
  • VIN: 1GCEC19J18Z101067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 255,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition and affordable, new generation Chevy Silverado 1500 LTZ with no accidents and a local BC truck. 5.3L Vortech V8 Engine with auto transmission. LTZ features leather heated power seats, all of the power options, sliding rear window, running boards, alloy wheels, keyless-entry, Climate Control AC, CD, Cruise and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

2013 Nissan Juke SL ...
 255,658 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Silve...
 285,057 KM
$9,480 + tax & lic
2000 Ford F-150 Supe...
 404,975 KM
$4,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory