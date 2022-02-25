Menu
2008 Chevrolet Uplander

198,000 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

LT1

LT1

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8373162
  • Stock #: R538
  • VIN: 1GNDU33158D167445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL, CLEAN TITLE, RUNS GOOD CHEAP FIND

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

