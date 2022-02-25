$2,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Uplander
LT1
Location
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
198,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 8373162
- VIN: 1GNDU33158D167445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL, CLEAN TITLE, RUNS GOOD CHEAP FIND
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
