Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Chrysler Sebring

LIMITED Convertible, 120k, Local, No Accidents, Loaded!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chrysler Sebring

LIMITED Convertible, 120k, Local, No Accidents, Loaded!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Contact Seller

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,189KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4779417
  • Stock #: 2703
  • VIN: 1C3LC65M98N692703
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Loaded with all of the options! 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited Convertible. Local with No Accidents. 


Factory options including; V6 automatic engine, power retractable softtop, leather heated power seating, all of the usual power group of options, keyless entry, alloy wheels, iPod hookup, climate control air conditioning and more. 


Excellent condition!


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!

We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Safety
  • Fog Lights
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

2013 Kia Rio 4dr Sdn
 151,993 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2003 Honda Odyssey E...
 196,791 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2001 Dodge Dakota 5....
 158,016 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Send A Message