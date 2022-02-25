Menu
2008 Ford F-150

425,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

XLT

XLT

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

425,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8373171
  • VIN: 1FTRX14W48FC08415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 425,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, RUNS LIKE NEW!  $2500 JUST SPENT.  RARE 4.6L MOTOR

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

