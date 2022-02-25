$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2008 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
425,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8373171
- VIN: 1FTRX14W48FC08415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 425,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, RUNS LIKE NEW! $2500 JUST SPENT. RARE 4.6L MOTOR
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
