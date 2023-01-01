2008 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10180464

10180464 Stock #: AA23110

AA23110 VIN: 1FTWW31R48ED15924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA23110

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 915A Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.