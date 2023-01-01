Menu
2008 Ford F-350

0 KM

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, FX4, 172" W/BASE

2008 Ford F-350

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10180464
  • Stock #: AA23110
  • VIN: 1FTWW31R48ED15924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA23110
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, FX4, 172" w/base, 4X4, 6.4L diesel, 5 spd auto, 3.73 ltd slip, remote entry,  leather, pwr heated front capt chairs, reverse sensing, trl;r tow mirros, pwr adjustable pedals, reverse sensing, upfitter switches, trlr brake controller, sliding rear window, skid plates, passive anti theft, fog lamps, chrome cab steps, alloy wheels and much more. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

915A

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Additional Features

Turbocharged

