Local and No Accidents, Ford Ranger Sport with Automatic and Power Group + Air Conditioning.

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 

We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. 

What Makes Us Different? 
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. 
 
Administration Fee of $375
 
Disclaimer: 
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. 
 
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre 
14458 104th Ave. 
Surrey, BC 
V3R1L9 
DL# 26220

604-585-1831

2008 Ford Ranger

313,294 KM

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT SuperCab, Local, No Accidents

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT SuperCab, Local, No Accidents

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
313,294KM
VIN 1FTYR44U78PA47235

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 313,294 KM

Local and No Accidents, Ford Ranger Sport with Automatic and Power Group + Air Conditioning.


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front stabilizer bar
6' pickup box
3.0L OHC SMPI 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE
HD gas charged shock absorbers

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Raised pwr dome hood
(4) cargo box tie-down hooks
Bedrail & tail gate protectors
Quick-release tailgate w/large Ford badge
Solar Ray tinted glass

Rear jump seats
glove box
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
12v pwr point
Smokers pkg w/black ash cup in cupholder & lighter
Dual front sun visors w/driver-side strap
Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles
Manual day & night rearview mirror

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
Airbag deactivation switch
2-point restraint for front centre passenger
LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) child safety seat restraint attachment points on front passenger-side
Airbag Front Passenger Sensing System (FPSS) & Restraint Control Module (RCM)

Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription

Rally gauge cluster w/tachometer
fuel & temp gauges
pretensioners & energy management retractors on outside front positions
Manual lap & shoulder belts w/height adjusters

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2008 Ford Ranger