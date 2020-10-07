Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

109,813 KM

Details

$11,984

+ tax & licensing
$11,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

XLT

2008 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,984

+ taxes & licensing

109,813KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6073851
  Stock #: H7479
  VIN: 1FTYR44U28PA07497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

 

Come check out this beautiful 2008 Ford Ranger Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.

 

Don't wish to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins! We are Here 2 Help!

 

 Find us on 16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include $295 DOCUMENTATION FEES and TAXES

Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.

 

Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Engine Immobilizer

