2008 GMC Canyon

149,966 KM

Details Description

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2008 GMC Canyon

2008 GMC Canyon

SLE

2008 GMC Canyon

SLE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

149,966KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6267054
  Stock #: 5682A
  VIN: 1GTCS33E188217599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,966 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN TRUCK!! SLE!! This gently used 2008 GMC Canyon is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local pickup has been fully inspected atJim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrainguarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report withall of our pre-owned vehicles. Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

