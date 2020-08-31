Menu
2008 Honda Civic

144,450 KM

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

SI

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

144,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5742579
  • Stock #: AA20194
  • VIN: 2HGFG21558H101345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA20194
  • Mileage 144,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km, SI coupe, 2.0L 4 cyl, 6 spd man trans, moonroof, navigation, remote entry, power group, air, cd/mp3, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.  Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

We follow strict civid protocols to keep you safe.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sun/Moonroof

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

