2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,980 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 0 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9368236

9368236 Stock #: 5001

5001 VIN: 5NMSH73E18H175001

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 151,057 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Exterior Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.