2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

151,057 KM

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

AWD 3.3L Auto Limited, Only 151k, Local, Leather, Sunroof!

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,057KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9368236
  • Stock #: 5001
  • VIN: 5NMSH73E18H175001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Hyundai Santa-Fe LIMITED AWD V6 SUV with only 151,000 km's. Loaded top of the line model with leather heated power seats, power sunroof, air conditioning, all of the power options, alloy wheels and more. 


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

