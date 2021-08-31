Menu
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

239,953 KM

Details Description Features

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
CRD Diesel 4x4 Limited, Loaded, Fuel Efficient, Navigation!

Location

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

239,953KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7629790
  • Stock #: 8108
  • VIN: 1J8HR58M08C128108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 239,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Diesel CRD Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 loaded with leather heated seats, navigation, backup sensors and reverse camera, climate control air conditioning, factory roof racks, Bluetooth and more!


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Keyless Entry
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

