2008 Jeep Liberty

127,165 KM

$11,997

+ tax & licensing
$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2008 Jeep Liberty

2008 Jeep Liberty

Sport

2008 Jeep Liberty

Sport

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

127,165KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9470118
  • Stock #: 18960A
  • VIN: 1J8GN28KX8W141080

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18960A
  • Mileage 127,165 KM

New Arrival! This 2008 Jeep Liberty is for sale today.

This SUV has 127,165 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 210HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Selec-trac Ii Active Full Time 4wd.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Selec-Trac II Active Full Time 4WD

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

