2008 Jeep Liberty
Sport
127,165KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9470118
- Stock #: 18960A
- VIN: 1J8GN28KX8W141080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,165 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 127,165 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 210HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Selec-trac Ii Active Full Time 4wd.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Selec-Trac II Active Full Time 4WD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
