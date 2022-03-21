$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lincoln Navigator
w/Limousine Pkg
Location
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
238,001KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8792126
- Stock #: J01106
- VIN: 5L1FL27568LJ01106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 15
- Mileage 238,001 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3