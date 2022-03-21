Menu
2008 Lincoln Navigator

238,001 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2008 Lincoln Navigator

2008 Lincoln Navigator

w/Limousine Pkg

2008 Lincoln Navigator

w/Limousine Pkg

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

238,001KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8792126
  • Stock #: J01106
  • VIN: 5L1FL27568LJ01106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 15
  • Mileage 238,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

