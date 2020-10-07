Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

96,666 KM

$6,984

+ tax & licensing
H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Sport

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,666KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6168348
  • Stock #: H8945
  • VIN: JM1BK32F581828945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

Come check out this beautiful 2008 Mazda 3 Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.

 

Don't wish to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins! 

 

We are Here 2 Help! Find us on 16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include $295 DOCUMENTATION FEES and TAXES 

Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.

 

Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

