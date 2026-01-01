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Recent Arrival! 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Black MR18DE 1.8L I4 DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

2008 Nissan Versa

194,092 KM

Details Description

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2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

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14146678

2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
194,092KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1BC13E58L357799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Black MR18DE 1.8L I4 DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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$CALL

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2008 Nissan Versa