2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4x4 Affordable & Capable!

219,910 KM Runs strong and drives great!

Features:
4x4 Great in all weather
Leather Interior
Tilt Steering & Cruise Control
Ice Cold A/C 
Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
5 Passenger Seating
Factory Alloy Wheels

Compact, reliable SUV with true 4x4 capability perfect daily driver or winter vehicle!

Message now for details!

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 

We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.

What Makes Us Different? 
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. 
 
Administration Fee of $450
 
Disclaimer: 
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. 
 
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre 
14458 104th Ave. 
Surrey, BC 
V3R1L9 
DL# 26220

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

219,910 KM

Details Description Features

$7,680

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

4WD 4dr Man JX

13327946

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

4WD 4dr Man JX

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$7,680

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,910KM
VIN JS3TD944184101623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,910 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4x4 Affordable & Capable!

219,910 KM Runs strong and drives great!

Features:
4x4 Great in all weather
Leather Interior
Tilt Steering & Cruise Control
Ice Cold A/C
Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
5 Passenger Seating
Factory Alloy Wheels

Compact, reliable SUV with true 4x4 capability perfect daily driver or winter vehicle!

Message now for details!


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $450

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Overhead Console
Digital clock
Floor mats
Remote Fuel Door Release
Driver footrest
(2) coat hooks
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Front seatback pockets
Cloth seating surfaces
Pwr windows w/driver express down
Tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
XM satellite radio ready
Front door bottle holders
Front & rear door pockets

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Side-impact beams
Dual front airbags

Exterior

Roof Rails
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog lamps

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
2.7L MPFI 24-valve V6 engine
Multi-link rear suspension
P225/70R16 tires

Convenience

Halogen headlamps w/auto on/off

Seating

Reclining front bucket seats w/head restraints & adjustable driver height
Reclining & 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/head restraints

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: MP3/WMA playback

Additional Features

rear cargo cover
outside temp
(1) cargo area
front map
Lighting-inc: front door courtesy
light-off/key reminder
Front & rear door armrests
Limited-slip centre differential (LSD)
4-mode 4-wheel drive w/4H
4H lock
4L lock & neutral
Front independent McPherson strut suspension
P225/70R16 spare tire
Rear-mounted full-size hard spare tire case
Centre console w/sliding covered armrest storage compartment
instantaneous fuel consumption
fuel warning
(6) speakers w/subwoofer
speed sensitive volume control
Climate control air conditioning w/micron air filter
Cup holders-inc: (2) front & (2) rear
(3) accessory outlets-inc (2) console
Driver & passenger visor vanity mirrors
Assist grips-inc: (2) front & (2) rear
3-position centre cabin w/fade- out function
3-position rear cabin
2-position rear cargo
Utility pocket in cargo area & tailgate
(4) cargo area convenience hooks
Front side seat-mounted airbags
3-point ELR seat belts at all seating positions
Height adjustable front seat belt anchorage
ISO-FIX child seat restraint system
Child seat tether anchorage
16 ALUMINUM WHEELS
16 steel spare wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-XXXX

604-585-1831

$7,680

+ taxes & licensing>

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara