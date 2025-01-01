$7,680+ taxes & licensing
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara
4WD 4dr Man JX
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara
4WD 4dr Man JX
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
$7,680
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,910 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4x4 Affordable & Capable!
219,910 KM Runs strong and drives great!
Features:
4x4 Great in all weather
Leather Interior
Tilt Steering & Cruise Control
Ice Cold A/C
Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
5 Passenger Seating
Factory Alloy Wheels
Compact, reliable SUV with true 4x4 capability perfect daily driver or winter vehicle!
Message now for details!
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $450
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
Call Dealer
604-585-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-585-1831