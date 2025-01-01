$9,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Toyota Corolla
LE FINANCING AVAILABLE
2008 Toyota Corolla
LE FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,063KM
VIN 2T1BR32E78C920735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,063 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2012 Honda Civic EX-L FINANCING AVAILABLE 185,088 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE 235,472 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry SE 315,405 KM $4,599 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2008 Toyota Corolla