2008 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,980 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 3 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9598099

9598099 Stock #: 3863

3863 VIN: 5TDZK23C18S133863

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 3863

Mileage 139,378 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.