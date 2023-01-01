Menu
2008 Toyota Sienna

139,378 KM

Details Description Features

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2008 Toyota Sienna

2008 Toyota Sienna

LE, Local BC Van, Only 139k, V6, Alloy Wheels, VERY CLEAN!

2008 Toyota Sienna

LE, Local BC Van, Only 139k, V6, Alloy Wheels, VERY CLEAN!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

139,378KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9598099
  Stock #: 3863
  VIN: 5TDZK23C08S133863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3863
  • Mileage 139,378 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 139,000 original km's! Very low km Toyota Sienna LE Van loaded with all of the power options, power side doors, alloy wheels, front and rear AC and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Driver Side Airbag

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

