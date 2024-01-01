Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Local and No Accidents! Excellent condition and affordable. Well equipped with power windows and locks, 5-speed manual transmission for the ultimate in fuel savings and more. <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1729023982847_6173919743106953 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <p><br></p><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. </span><br><br>We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p><p><br>We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. </p><p><br>What Makes Us Different? <br>All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br> <br>Administration Fee of $375<br> <br>Disclaimer: <br>Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br> <br>B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br>14458 104th Ave. <br>Surrey, BC <br>V3R1L9 <br>DL# 26220</p><p> <br> </p><p>6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1715031292914_8639568369688433 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2008 Toyota Yaris

360,079 KM

Details Description Features

$4,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Yaris

5-Door Hatchback, Local, No Accidents, Power Windows and Locks!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Yaris

5-Door Hatchback, Local, No Accidents, Power Windows and Locks!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Contact Seller

$4,480

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
360,079KM
VIN JTDKT923185150760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 150760
  • Mileage 360,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Local and No Accidents! Excellent condition and affordable. Well equipped with power windows and locks, 5-speed manual transmission for the ultimate in fuel savings and more. 


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/mist feature
Rear window wiper w/washer
Colour-keyed bumpers & door handles
P185/60R15 all-season tires
Reflector style halogen head lamps

Interior

Tachometer
Front & rear cup holders
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Driver footrest
Remote fuel lid release
Carpeting/carpeted floor mats
Assist grips
Dual visors w/vanity mirrors
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Front centre console w/storage areas
Upper & lower glove box
Semi-fabric door trim
Interior trunk/cargo access

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Compact Spare Tire
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering

Safety

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-protector rear door locks
driver & front passenger seat belts
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
3-point seat belts for front & rear outboard positions
Pedestrian safety front crumple zones

Additional Features

low washer fluid
door ajar
Warnings-inc: low fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L 4MATIC AWD Sedan, 150k, Local, No Accidents, Sunroof, Leather! for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L 4MATIC AWD Sedan, 150k, Local, No Accidents, Sunroof, Leather! 150,395 KM $8,680 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Double Cab SLE, 1-Owner, No Accidents, 38 Service Records, 5.3L for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Double Cab SLE, 1-Owner, No Accidents, 38 Service Records, 5.3L 242,026 KM $16,980 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL Manual, Rare, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Group for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Hyundai Tucson GL Manual, Rare, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Group 130,781 KM $16,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,480

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Yaris