$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE
2008 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H3838
- Mileage 177,762 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car? Look no further than this 2008 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto, now available at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained sedan offers a perfect blend of practicality and fuel efficiency. Its four-cylinder engine delivers smooth performance, while its front-wheel drive system provides confident handling in all conditions.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of cloth seats, perfect for everyday commutes. Stay connected with the integrated AM/FM radio and CD player, and feel confident knowing you're protected by driver and passenger airbags. The Yaris also boasts convenient features like power door locks, power mirrors, and power steering, making every drive a breeze.
Here are five features that truly make this Yaris stand out:
- Fuel Efficiency: Known for its excellent gas mileage, this Yaris is perfect for budget-conscious drivers who want to save at the pump.
- Spacious Interior: The Yaris boasts ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everyday errands and weekend getaways.
- Reliability: Toyota is renowned for its reliability, and this Yaris is no exception. Enjoy peace of mind knowing you've invested in a vehicle built to last.
- Safety Features: The Yaris comes equipped with important safety features like airbags and child safety locks, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers.
- Affordable: This pre-owned Yaris presents a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish car without breaking the bank.
Visit H2H Auto Group today to experience this great car for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191