Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car? Look no further than this 2008 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto, now available at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained sedan offers a perfect blend of practicality and fuel efficiency. Its four-cylinder engine delivers smooth performance, while its front-wheel drive system provides confident handling in all conditions.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the comfort of cloth seats, perfect for everyday commutes. Stay connected with the integrated AM/FM radio and CD player, and feel confident knowing youre protected by driver and passenger airbags. The Yaris also boasts convenient features like power door locks, power mirrors, and power steering, making every drive a breeze.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this Yaris stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Known for its excellent gas mileage, this Yaris is perfect for budget-conscious drivers who want to save at the pump.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The Yaris boasts ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everyday errands and weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Reliability:</strong> Toyota is renowned for its reliability, and this Yaris is no exception. Enjoy peace of mind knowing youve invested in a vehicle built to last.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> The Yaris comes equipped with important safety features like airbags and child safety locks, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers.</li><li><strong>Affordable:</strong> This pre-owned Yaris presents a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish car without breaking the bank.</li></ul><p>Visit H2H Auto Group today to experience this great car for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2008 Toyota Yaris

177,762 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,762KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKT923785193838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H3838
  • Mileage 177,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car? Look no further than this 2008 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto, now available at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained sedan offers a perfect blend of practicality and fuel efficiency. Its four-cylinder engine delivers smooth performance, while its front-wheel drive system provides confident handling in all conditions.

Step inside and enjoy the comfort of cloth seats, perfect for everyday commutes. Stay connected with the integrated AM/FM radio and CD player, and feel confident knowing you're protected by driver and passenger airbags. The Yaris also boasts convenient features like power door locks, power mirrors, and power steering, making every drive a breeze.

Here are five features that truly make this Yaris stand out:

  • Fuel Efficiency: Known for its excellent gas mileage, this Yaris is perfect for budget-conscious drivers who want to save at the pump.
  • Spacious Interior: The Yaris boasts ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everyday errands and weekend getaways.
  • Reliability: Toyota is renowned for its reliability, and this Yaris is no exception. Enjoy peace of mind knowing you've invested in a vehicle built to last.
  • Safety Features: The Yaris comes equipped with important safety features like airbags and child safety locks, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers.
  • Affordable: This pre-owned Yaris presents a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish car without breaking the bank.

Visit H2H Auto Group today to experience this great car for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2010 Ford Escape FWD 4dr I4 Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Ford Escape FWD 4dr I4 Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE 164,109 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE 177,762 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2004 Acura TL 4DR SDN 3.2L AUTO FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2004 Acura TL 4DR SDN 3.2L AUTO FINANCING AVAILABLE 183,171 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Yaris