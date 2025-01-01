$8,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Toyota Yaris
FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY
2008 Toyota Yaris
FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,115KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDBT923281204378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,115 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2008 Toyota Yaris FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY 158,115 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY 0 $8,599 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY 109,464 KM $11,599 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2008 Toyota Yaris