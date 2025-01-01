Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Toyota Yaris

158,115 KM

Details Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Yaris

FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle
12221310

2008 Toyota Yaris

FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,115KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDBT923281204378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,115 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2008 Toyota Yaris FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Toyota Yaris FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY 158,115 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 Hyundai Sonata FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY 0 $8,599 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY 109,464 KM $11,599 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Yaris