2009 Audi Q5

152,635 KM

Details Description Features

$12,984

+ tax & licensing
$12,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2009 Audi Q5

2009 Audi Q5

PREMIUM

2009 Audi Q5

PREMIUM

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,984

+ taxes & licensing

152,635KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6385578
  • Stock #: H9636
  • VIN: WA1KK78R09A009636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

 

Stock Number : H9636

 

Come check out this beautiful 2009 Audi Q5

 

It Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and Car fax Report.

 

Don’t wish to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins!

 

We are Here 2 Help! Find us on 16134 84 Avenue, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include Tax and Documentation Fees.

 

Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

