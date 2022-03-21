Menu
2009 Audi Q7

183,611 KM

2009 Audi Q7

2009 Audi Q7

BASE

2009 Audi Q7

BASE

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

183,611KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8945824
  • Stock #: N111501CC
  • VIN: WA1AY64L99D019876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,611 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Audi Q7 is for sale today.

This SUV has 183,611 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

