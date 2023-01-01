$23,996+ tax & licensing
$23,996
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2009 Audi TTS
2.0T *TIMING BELT + WATER PUMP CHANGED*
Location
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
160,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9589408
- Stock #: VW1577A
- VIN: TRUUF38J491016536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 160,088 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
