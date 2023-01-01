Menu
2009 Audi TTS

160,088 KM

Details Features

$23,996

+ tax & licensing
$23,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2009 Audi TTS

2009 Audi TTS

2.0T *TIMING BELT + WATER PUMP CHANGED*

2009 Audi TTS

2.0T *TIMING BELT + WATER PUMP CHANGED*

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$23,996

+ taxes & licensing

160,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9589408
  • Stock #: VW1577A
  • VIN: TRUUF38J491016536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

