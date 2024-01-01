2009 BMW 1 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
- Mechanically inspected by our Licensed Mazda Master Technicians - This vehicle is Carfax Verified, We have nothing to hide - Vehicle includes Warranty at this price - Price subject to $599 documentation fee - Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our Professional Appraisers look at it! - Financing Available. Not sure about your credit approval? No problem, APPLY ONLINE TODAY! - Professional, MVSABC Certified and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you! - Extended Warranty is available on all of our pre-owned inventory, just ask us for details! We have a huge variety of Pre-Owned Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Subaru, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Lincoln, Infiniti, Fiat, Suzuki, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Jeep, GMC, Saturn, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! MIDWAY MAZDA is a family owned business that has been serving White Rock, Surrey, Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver and Langley since 1986. At Midway Mazda we dont just sell new Mazda models such as the MAZDA3, CX-3, CX30, CX-5, MAZDA5, MAZDA6 and CX-9...We dont just offer a fantastic selection of used cars... And we certainly dont just offer high-caliber Mazda service. Rather, at Midway Mazda, we take the time to get to know each and every driver we meet. It doesnt matter if youre from Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver or Langley; we get to know your driving style, needs, desires and maintenance habits. For people looking to buy a car, this means an amiable, pressure-free environment. Rather than push cars, Midway Mazda suggests the ones that will best meet your lifestyle and budget...For people who might not have the best memory and/or diligence when it comes to getting their new Mazda or used car serviced, we help make sure you stay on track so you can get every last mile paid for. Midway Mazda even has drivers backs covered in the event of an accident, thanks to our state-of-the-art Mazda service center and expert staff who are continuously training on the latest repairs and tools of the trade. To learn more about how Midway Mazda is dedicated to making your life easier, please contact us. Or better yet, stop in and meet us in person at 3050 King George Blvd., Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Please call for availability. Dealer #8333

2009 BMW 1 Series

54,020 KM

Details Description Features

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 BMW 1 Series

128i

Watch This Vehicle

2009 BMW 1 Series

128i

Location

Midway Mazda

3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-5388

Contact Seller

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,020KM
VIN WBAUL735X9VJ75944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 710120J
  • Mileage 54,020 KM

Vehicle Description

- Mechanically inspected by our Licensed Mazda Master Technicians - This vehicle is Carfax Verified, We have nothing to hide - Vehicle includes Warranty at this price - Price subject to $599 documentation fee - Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our Professional Appraisers look at it! - Financing Available. Not sure about your credit approval? No problem, APPLY ONLINE TODAY! - Professional, MVSABC Certified and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you! - Extended Warranty is available on all of our pre-owned inventory, just ask us for details! We have a huge variety of Pre-Owned Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Subaru, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Lincoln, Infiniti, Fiat, Suzuki, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Jeep, GMC, Saturn, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! MIDWAY MAZDA is a family owned business that has been serving White Rock, Surrey, Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver and Langley since 1986. At Midway Mazda we don't just sell new Mazda models such as the MAZDA3, CX-3, CX30, CX-5, MAZDA5, MAZDA6 and CX-9...We don't just offer a fantastic selection of used cars... And we certainly don't just offer high-caliber Mazda service. Rather, at Midway Mazda, we take the time to get to know each and every driver we meet. It doesn't matter if you're from Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver or Langley; we get to know your driving style, needs, desires and maintenance habits. For people looking to buy a car, this means an amiable, pressure-free environment. Rather than push cars, Midway Mazda suggests the ones that will best meet your lifestyle and budget...For people who might not have the best memory and/or diligence when it comes to getting their new Mazda or used car serviced, we help make sure you stay on track so you can get every last mile paid for. Midway Mazda even has drivers' backs covered in the event of an accident, thanks to our state-of-the-art Mazda service center and expert staff who are continuously training on the latest repairs and tools of the trade. To learn more about how Midway Mazda is dedicated to making your life easier, please contact us. Or better yet, stop in and meet us in person at 3050 King George Blvd., Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Please call for availability. Dealer #8333

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Convenience

Cup Holder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Midway Mazda

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 171,885 KM $15,980 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Ford Escape XLT 152,665 KM $8,850 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Yaris RS for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Toyota Yaris RS 314,625 KM $7,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Midway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Midway Mazda

Midway Mazda

3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-5388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

Midway Mazda

604-538-5388

Contact Seller
2009 BMW 1 Series