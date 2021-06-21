Menu
2009 Chevrolet Aveo

85,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

LT

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

$CALL

85,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 3G1TX55E99L121192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, 1 owner, LT, 1.6L 4 cyl, 4 spd auto, remote entry, moonroof, power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, tilt wheel, air, cd/mp3, fog lights, aluminum wheels and more.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Telematics

