$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2009 Ford Econoline
2009 Ford Econoline
Commercial
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
228,715KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8320800
- VIN: 1FTNE24L89DA02334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 228,715 KM
Vehicle Description
- Bodystyle: Full-size Cargo Van
- Engine: 5.4L, V8,(NEW/REMAN.ENGINE) SMPI, 255HP
- Transmission: 4-speed Automatic w/OD
- Exterior Colour: White
- Interior Colour: Grey
- Kilometres: 228,000 km (NEW/REMAN.ENGINE)
- VIN: 1FTNE24L89DA02334
- New shelving
- Max Trailer Wt: 7,400 lbs
- Local, one owner, no accidents
- Passed mechanical safety inspection(report on file)
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3