2009 Ford Econoline

228,715 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2009 Ford Econoline

2009 Ford Econoline

Commercial

2009 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

228,715KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8320800
  • VIN: 1FTNE24L89DA02334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 228,715 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Bodystyle: Full-size Cargo Van
  • Engine: 5.4L, V8,(NEW/REMAN.ENGINE) SMPI, 255HP
  • Transmission: 4-speed Automatic w/OD
  • Exterior Colour: White
  • Interior Colour: Grey
  • Kilometres: 228,000 km (NEW/REMAN.ENGINE)
  • VIN: 1FTNE24L89DA02334
  • New shelving
  • Max Trailer Wt: 7,400 lbs
  • Local, one owner, no accidents
  • Passed mechanical safety inspection(report on file)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

