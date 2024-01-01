Menu
2009 Ford Escape

124,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Escape

XLT AUTO P/GROUP FINANCING, WARTRANTY INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

2009 Ford Escape

XLT AUTO P/GROUP FINANCING, WARTRANTY INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU03729KC28881

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL XLT WITH AUTO TRANS, P/GROUP, A/C, LOCAL SUV WITH NO ACCIDENTS, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community Car Dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectacularly beautiful Escape XLT. THis is a Local SUV with no accident declarations and all of the Power Features you want in a reliable inexpensive low mileage SUV.

Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakes are Brand New in the Front, 95% New in the Rear and all 4 tires are brand new. We have also changed the oil and compl;etely detailed the vehicle for your safety and enjoyment.

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

