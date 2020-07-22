Menu
2009 Ford Escape

182,458 KM

$8,984

+ tax & licensing
$8,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

XLT

2009 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-346-5151

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,984

+ taxes & licensing

182,458KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5678829
  Stock #: H3069
  VIN: 1FMCU93G59KD13069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

 

Come check out this beautiful 2009 Ford Escape Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.

 

 Can’t afford to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins! We are Here 2 Help! 

 

Find us on 16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include TAX & DOCUMENTATION FEES. 

Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.

 

Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

