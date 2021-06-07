Menu
2009 Ford F-150

176,852 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

XLT, CREW, 4X4, LOCAL

2009 Ford F-150

XLT, CREW, 4X4, LOCAL

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,852KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7248248
  Stock #: AA21127
  VIN: 1FTPW14V39FB48940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA21127
  • Mileage 176,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, XLT, crew, 4X4, 157" w/base, 5.4L V8, 6 spd auto, 3.73 ltd slip, max trlr tow, XTR pkg, moonroof, rear view camera, reverse sensing, chrome step bars, 18" chromed wheels, remote entry, pwr drvr seat, fog lamps and much more to offer. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

