$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-350
Super Duty FX4
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
376,670KM
VIN 1FTWX31R79EA64685
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # R278878B
- Mileage 376,670 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today.
This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 376,670 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2009 Ford F-350