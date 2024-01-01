Menu
Account
Sign In
New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today. <br> <br>This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 376,670 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2009 Ford F-350

376,670 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Ford F-350

Super Duty FX4

Watch This Vehicle
11998573

2009 Ford F-350

Super Duty FX4

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
376,670KM
VIN 1FTWX31R79EA64685

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # R278878B
  • Mileage 376,670 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today.

This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 376,670 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT - Fog Lamps for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT - Fog Lamps 131,989 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 162,777 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 3500 Tradesman - Tow Hitch - Low Mileage for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 RAM 3500 Tradesman - Tow Hitch - Low Mileage 26,375 KM $64,981 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-350