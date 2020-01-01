Menu
2009 Ford Mustang

5-Speed Manual, Black+Stripes, Pony Pack, Exhaust

2009 Ford Mustang

5-Speed Manual, Black+Stripes, Pony Pack, Exhaust

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Sale Price

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 204,461KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4481940
  • Stock #: 0149
  • VIN: 1ZVHT80N695140149
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Rare! 2009 Mustang Coupe V6 with Pony Package and 5-Speed Manual Transmission. Excellent condition and well cared for with great options and aftermarket accessories. Perfromance Exhaust and Intake, SHAKER premium audio CD player, factory BULLIT Style Alloy Wheels, All of the Power Options and more.

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!

We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

