2009 Ford Ranger

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

LOCAL, 1 OWNER, 2WD Reg Cab 112" XL

LOCAL, 1 OWNER, 2WD Reg Cab 112" XL

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9719563
  • Stock #: AA2339
  • VIN: 1FTYR10D69PA57731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA2339
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, 1 owner, XL, Reg cab, 4X2, 2.3L 4 cyl, 5 spd man trans, class 3 trlr tow, passive anti theft & more to offer you.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Local, 1 owner, XL, Reg cab, 4X2, 2.3L 4 cyl, 5 spd man trans, class 3 trlr tow, passive anti theft & more to offer you.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

