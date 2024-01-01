Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan? Look no further than this 2009 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr I4 Auto from H2H Auto Group! This stylish gray sedan comes equipped with a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, offering a smooth and efficient driving experience. With its spacious interior, you and your passengers will enjoy the comfort of leather seats, heated front seats, and a premium sound system. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a vehicle packed with safety features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. This Accord is perfect for the daily commute or a weekend getaway, and with its impressive list of features, youll be driving in style and comfort every mile of the way.</p><p>This Accord has been well-maintained with 242,727km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:</p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience luxury and comfort with premium leather seats.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on chilly days with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music with a high-quality sound system.</li><li><strong>Power Driver Seat:</strong> Find the perfect driving position with the power driver seat.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making getting in and out a breeze.</li></ul>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,727 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

