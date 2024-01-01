$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Accord
EX-L 4dr I4 Auto
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,727 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan? Look no further than this 2009 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr I4 Auto from H2H Auto Group! This stylish gray sedan comes equipped with a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, offering a smooth and efficient driving experience. With its spacious interior, you and your passengers will enjoy the comfort of leather seats, heated front seats, and a premium sound system. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a vehicle packed with safety features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. This Accord is perfect for the daily commute or a weekend getaway, and with its impressive list of features, you'll be driving in style and comfort every mile of the way.
This Accord has been well-maintained with 242,727km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.
Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:
- Leather Seats: Experience luxury and comfort with premium leather seats.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and cozy on chilly days with heated front seats.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with a high-quality sound system.
- Power Driver Seat: Find the perfect driving position with the power driver seat.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making getting in and out a breeze.
Vehicle Features
