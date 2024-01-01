$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
4DR AUTO
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H0422
- Mileage 162,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2009 Honda Civic 4dr Auto, available now at H2H Auto Group! This maroon beauty is perfect for navigating city streets and long highway drives, boasting a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission. With 162,259km on the odometer, this Civic has plenty of life left in it.
This Civic is packed with features designed to make your drives comfortable and safe. Enjoy the cool air of the air conditioning on hot days, and feel secure with the anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags. Cruise control makes long trips a breeze, while heated mirrors keep your visibility clear in winter. This Civic is ready to be your next trusty companion, offering a combination of reliability, affordability, and practicality that is sure to impress.
Here are five key features that make this 2009 Honda Civic stand out:
- Fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine: Enjoy the benefits of a powerful and efficient engine that will save you money at the pump.
- Smooth automatic transmission: Experience effortless shifting and a comfortable ride.
- Anti-lock brakes: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra layer of safety.
- Heated mirrors: Keep your vision clear in all weather conditions.
- Keyless entry: Enjoy the convenience of easily unlocking and starting your car without needing your keys.
Don't miss your chance to own this reliable and affordable Civic! Contact H2H Auto Group today for more information.
