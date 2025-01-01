$9,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Honda Civic
HYBRID FINANCING AVAILABLE
2009 Honda Civic
HYBRID FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,427KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHMFA36279S801218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,427 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2009 Honda Civic HYBRID FINANCING AVAILABLE 172,427 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Corolla LE FINANCING AVAILABLE 125,402 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion Titanium FINANCING AVAILABLE 124,406 KM $12,599 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2009 Honda Civic