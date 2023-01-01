2009 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9980966

9980966 Stock #: Z230

Z230 VIN: 2HGFA16629H007437

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Z230

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.