<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2009 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn, now available at H2H Auto Group! This black minivan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and comes equipped with all the features you need for comfortable and convenient driving. With 192,659km on the odometer, this Odyssey has proven itself to be a durable and dependable choice.</p><p>Enjoy the luxurious comfort of leather seats and stay warm on chilly mornings with heated mirrors. The Odyssey also offers peace of mind with its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a security system. Whether youre taking the kids to school, going on a family road trip, or running errands, this Odyssey will make every journey enjoyable.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that will make you want to take this Odyssey for a spin:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience comfort and style with luxurious leather seating throughout the cabin.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility even on cold mornings with the convenience of heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Make getting in and out of your Odyssey a breeze with the convenience of keyless entry.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Doors:</strong> Enjoy effortless operation with power windows and door locks at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive safely with the assurance of automatic headlights that illuminate the road ahead.</li></ul>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # H5261
  • Mileage 192,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

