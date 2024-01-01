$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Odyssey
5dr Wgn FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # H5261
- Mileage 192,659 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2009 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn, now available at H2H Auto Group! This black minivan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and comes equipped with all the features you need for comfortable and convenient driving. With 192,659km on the odometer, this Odyssey has proven itself to be a durable and dependable choice.
Enjoy the luxurious comfort of leather seats and stay warm on chilly mornings with heated mirrors. The Odyssey also offers peace of mind with its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a security system. Whether you're taking the kids to school, going on a family road trip, or running errands, this Odyssey will make every journey enjoyable.
Here are 5 features that will make you want to take this Odyssey for a spin:
- Leather Seats: Experience comfort and style with luxurious leather seating throughout the cabin.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on cold mornings with the convenience of heated side mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Make getting in and out of your Odyssey a breeze with the convenience of keyless entry.
- Power Windows and Doors: Enjoy effortless operation with power windows and door locks at your fingertips.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive safely with the assurance of automatic headlights that illuminate the road ahead.
