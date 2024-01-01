$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Accent
Auto GL 3dr HB
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # H6102
- Mileage 115,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2009 Hyundai Accent Auto GL 3dr HB, available at H2H Auto Group! This sporty coupe is perfect for those who need a vehicle to get around town without breaking the bank. With its 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy efficient performance and handling. This Accent has been well-maintained with only 115,246km on the odometer, and features a comfortable interior with bucket seats, a CD player, and power steering.
This Accent is ready to take you on your next adventure! Step inside and enjoy the convenience of rear window defrost to clear up those chilly mornings, and a tilt steering wheel for a personalized driving experience. With its sleek design and reliable performance, this Hyundai Accent is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Here are five standout features of this 2009 Hyundai Accent:
- Sporty Coupe Style: The 3-door hatchback design adds a touch of flair to this compact car.
- Reliable Performance: The 4-cylinder engine delivers efficient power and handling.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy the convenience of bucket seats, a CD player, and power steering.
- Rear Window Defrost: Stay warm and safe on chilly mornings with this handy feature.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the wheel to your perfect driving position for ultimate comfort.
Vehicle Features
