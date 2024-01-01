Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2009 Hyundai Accent Auto GL 3dr HB, available at H2H Auto Group! This sporty coupe is perfect for those who need a vehicle to get around town without breaking the bank. With its 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, youll enjoy efficient performance and handling. This Accent has been well-maintained with only 115,246km on the odometer, and features a comfortable interior with bucket seats, a CD player, and power steering.</p><p>This Accent is ready to take you on your next adventure! Step inside and enjoy the convenience of rear window defrost to clear up those chilly mornings, and a tilt steering wheel for a personalized driving experience. With its sleek design and reliable performance, this Hyundai Accent is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>Here are five standout features of this 2009 Hyundai Accent:</p><ol><li><strong>Sporty Coupe Style:</strong> The 3-door hatchback design adds a touch of flair to this compact car.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine delivers efficient power and handling.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of bucket seats, a CD player, and power steering.</li><li><strong>Rear Window Defrost:</strong> Stay warm and safe on chilly mornings with this handy feature.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Adjust the wheel to your perfect driving position for ultimate comfort.</li></ol>

2009 Hyundai Accent

115,246 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Accent

Auto GL 3dr HB

2009 Hyundai Accent

Auto GL 3dr HB

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,246KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCN35C59U126102

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # H6102
  Mileage 115,246 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2009 Hyundai Accent