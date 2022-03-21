Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

189,265 KM

Details Description Features

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL, with 28 Service Records, Heated Seats, Well Equipped!

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL, with 28 Service Records, Heated Seats, Well Equipped!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

189,265KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8742683
  • Stock #: 2538
  • VIN: 5NMSG13D19H252538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 189,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Hyundai Santa-Fe with heated seats, 2.7L V6 engine with 28 Service Records! All of the power options.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

2008 Audi A4 Cabrio ...
 178,482 KM
$13,980 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 186,810 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Rondo V6 EX...
 137,514 KM
$8,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory