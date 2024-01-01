$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited X
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
325,000KM
VIN 1J4GA39149L712817
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P531910A
- Mileage 325,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.
This SUV has 325,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 202HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Email White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
2009 Jeep Wrangler