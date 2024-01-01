Menu
New Arrival! This 2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class is for sale today. <br> <br>This hatchback has 206,396 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 134HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

VIN WDDFH33X99J481800

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P590357B
  • Mileage 206,396 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class is for sale today.

This hatchback has 206,396 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 134HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

