Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B 200 Black 2.0L I4 8V SOHC Manual FWD

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 200

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 200

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDFH33X39J432768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B 200 Black 2.0L I4 8V SOHC Manual FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited 107,157 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 83,552 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 102,142 KM $17,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class