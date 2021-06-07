Menu
2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

127,221 KM

S

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

S

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

127,221KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7194983
  • Stock #: P9822A
  • VIN: WMWMM335X9TP74411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P9822A
  • Mileage 127,221 KM

Vehicle Description

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

