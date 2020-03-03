Menu
2009 MINI Cooper S

AUTO, PANO ROOF, INSP, WARR, FINANCE!

2009 MINI Cooper S

AUTO, PANO ROOF, INSP, WARR, FINANCE!

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4715499
  • Stock #: 22158A
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
4
EXTREMELY CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL 2009 MINI COOPER S WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, INSPECTED, FREE WARRANTY AND FINANCING!
Come on in and test drive our Local Mini Cooper S with no accident claims what so ever. Extremely well equiped with Automatic Transmission, Power Glass Panoramic Moonroof and so much more. This Mini S has been fully Inspected and we know that the brakes up front are brand new and the tires still have 80% life remaining. We also offer our Free Comprehensive Warranty and great finance options from one of our 17 affiliated banks and vehicle finance companies. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through the steps with no stress and no pressure. We're a family owned and operated business and we've been around since 1983. This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

