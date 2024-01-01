$11,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
Used
61,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL21E69C174464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # RS082444A
- Mileage 61,699 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
Additional Features
CVT
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
2009 Nissan Altima